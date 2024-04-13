Vanguard Group Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Surmodics worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Surmodics by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Stock Down 2.5 %

SRDX stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

