Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 15,478 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.14% of Stoneridge worth $28,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

In other Stoneridge news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

