Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTEW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Vast Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

