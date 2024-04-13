Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.