Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.90.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.87. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,148 shares of company stock worth $3,836,900 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

