Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1,064.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $396.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

