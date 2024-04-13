Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $95.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE VRT opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.