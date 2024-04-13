Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.40. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 156,636 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

