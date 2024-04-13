Vincent K. Mcmahon Sells 1,642,970 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

