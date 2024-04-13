VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $125,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

