Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,448,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

