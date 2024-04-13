Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.88. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

