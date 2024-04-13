Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Trading Down 2.2 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

