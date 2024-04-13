Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

