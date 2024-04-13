Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.03.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of W stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.