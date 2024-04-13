Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on W. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.03.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 3.8 %

Wayfair stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.