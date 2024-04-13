Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CPT opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

