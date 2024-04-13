Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

