Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.9 %

BROS stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

