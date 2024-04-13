Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Welltower has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Welltower pays out 381.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Welltower and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 5.12% 1.47% 0.83% Kilroy Realty 18.79% 3.75% 1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Welltower and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79 Kilroy Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $95.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Welltower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.64 billion 7.99 $340.09 million $0.64 140.30 Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 3.48 $212.24 million $1.80 18.60

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Welltower beats Kilroy Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

