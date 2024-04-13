Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

