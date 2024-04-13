Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 73,887.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

