Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.07.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.