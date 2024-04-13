Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,281.30

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,281.30 ($54.19) and last traded at GBX 4,281.30 ($54.19), with a volume of 356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,995 ($50.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.95) to GBX 4,100 ($51.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,525.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,548.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,619.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 5,212.77%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

