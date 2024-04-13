Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $252.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 249.04 ($3.15), with a volume of 22702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.16).

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,236.81). Insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Stories

