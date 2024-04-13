Wolfe Research Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Peer Perform

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

