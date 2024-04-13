Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,795,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.