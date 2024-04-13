Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XENE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.44.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

