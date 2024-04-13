XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.13 on Friday. XOMA has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.