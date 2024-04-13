Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
