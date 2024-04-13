Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

