XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
