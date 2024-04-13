XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 261 ($3.30) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The stock has a market cap of £537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

