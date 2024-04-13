XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 298. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPS Pensions Group traded as high as GBX 253.37 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 252.40 ($3.19), with a volume of 199312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.96).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.60. The company has a market capitalization of £537.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

