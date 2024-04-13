Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11.

Get Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock alerts:

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of optical fiber preforms, cables, and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers cutting edge products; coating and coloring ink; communication optical fibers; submarine optical cables; optical transceivers; coaxial cables; fiber distribution frame, cabinet, terminal panel, and cable distribution box; and specialty fiber, cable, components, assemblies, optical, and modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.