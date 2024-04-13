Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11.
About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.