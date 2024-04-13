Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

