Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.54 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $182.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

