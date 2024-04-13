Zacks Research Weighs in on Zoetis Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

