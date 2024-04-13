Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

