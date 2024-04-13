Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 99,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

