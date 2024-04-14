1,335 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

