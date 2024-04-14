15,604 Shares in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Associated Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

