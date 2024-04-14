2,522 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

