3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,868.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,868 ($36.30) and last traded at GBX 2,843 ($35.98), with a volume of 136168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,819 ($35.68).

3i Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,578.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.65.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

