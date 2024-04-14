4,061 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,398.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $73.93 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.