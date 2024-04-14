4,558 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

