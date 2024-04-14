4,694 Shares in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,934,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in LINKBANCORP by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 244,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LINKBANCORP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LINKBANCORP by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LINKBANCORP by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LNKB opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

