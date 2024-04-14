49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 40%

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 274,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 314,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

