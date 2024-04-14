83,501 Shares in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Sprott Focus Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
FUND stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
