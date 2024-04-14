9,638 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,849,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $293.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

