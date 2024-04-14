Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.15. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 126,738 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Acacia Research Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

See Also

