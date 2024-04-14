Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.48

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.48 ($38.57) and traded as high as €41.60 ($45.22). Accor shares last traded at €40.95 ($44.51), with a volume of 1,018,049 shares traded.
Accor Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.50.
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
