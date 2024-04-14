ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ACSAY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.94.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.