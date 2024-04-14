ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACSAY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

